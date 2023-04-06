Recruitment: NDLEA drops crucial hint

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has extended the deadline for the ongoing recruitment application by one week.

The online application portal, which opened on Sunday, March 12, 2023, has now been extended to Monday, April 17, 2023, due to the extension.

This was disclosed in a statement by the director, of media and advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Thursday.

He said the extension would enable applicants having challenges with the process to complete their application

He said, “This will enable applicants who are yet to complete their application process to do so and those interested but yet to sign up to also take advantage of the extra days to fill their application on the portal.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

