Recruitment: Police announce when screening ‘ll kick off

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that physical and credential screening candidates who applied for recruitment into the Force would hold commence on August 24, 2020, and end on September 6, 2020.

Force Public relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, made this known in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja.

It read in part: “In continuation of the ongoing recruitment of constables into the Nigeria Police Force, all candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise are to proceed for physical and credential screening scheduled to hold between August 24, 2020 and September 6, 2020, across the federation.

“The applicants are to appear at the various screening venues in their clean white T-shirts and shorts with the following mandatory basic requirements: National Identity Number (NIN); Original and duplicate copies of credentials, O’ Level result(s); certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age, neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached; printout of application submission confirmation page; duly completed guarantor’s form.”

Mba said any candidate who failed to present the mandatory basic requirements would not be considered for the screening.

According to him, “The screening exercise will take place at designated locations within each State/FCT. Detailed and specific guidelines for each state will be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) in the 36 and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The screening and other activities touching on the recruitment exercise will be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.

“The IGP assures that the process will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability. He advises the applicants to be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent applicants.”

He said the Police boss, however, warned that anyone found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.