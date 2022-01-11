Recruitment: Police drop crucial notification for candidates



The Nigeria Police Force has said that successful candidates who participated in the medical screening exercise in the 2020 recruitment exercise of 10,000 Constables into the Force would loss their offer if they failed to report for training between Monday, January 10, and Sunday, January, 16, 2022.

A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer ( FPRO), CP Frank Mba, Monday in Abuja, directed successfully candidates to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

“Successful candidates, thereafter, are advised to print out their Invitation Slip and proceed to the Police Training College/School indicated against their names.

“The training exercise for successful candidates commences Monday, January 10, 2021.

“The Force, while congratulating successful candidates, encourages them to check the recruitment portal for further information and directives that would aid their preparations in reporting for training.

“They are equally enjoined to note that the documentation of new recruits in the training colleges/schools opens Monday, January 10, 2022, and closes Sunday, January 16, 2022.

“Any candidate who fails to report within the specified period would be considered to have declined the offer,” the statement read.