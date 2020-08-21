Recruitment: Police reveal where screening ‘ll take place in Abuja

The candidates who applied for the on-going recruitment of Constables into Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the FCT are to be screened at the Police Offciers Wives Associaltion (POWA) School, Area 11, Garki, the FCT Command has announced.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Anjuguri Mnazah, Friday in Abuja, said: “FCT Police Command wishes to inform candidates from the Federal Capital Territory who successfully completed the online recruitment registration, that the physical and credential screening exercise is scheduled to commence from Monday, August 24, to September 6, 2020 between 9am-6pm daily.

“The venue for the screening exercise is POWA International School, Area 11 Garki Abuja. Applicants are to appear at the venue in their clean white T-shirts and shorts.

“Applicants must come along with the originals and photocopies of the following documents neatly arranged in two white flat files: National Identity Number (NIN); original and duplicate copies the following credentials: O’ level results (WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB); certificate of origin; Birth certificate/declaration of age; printout of application submission confirmation page; duly completed guarantor’s form; recent passport photograph.”

The spokesperson said, “Applicants should note that each document mentioned above must be presented at the screening Centre.

“ The Candidates should note and report at the screening Centre on the date scheduled for their Area Council: AMAC- 24th-25th August, 2020; Abaji Area Council- 26th -27th August, 2020; Bwari Area Council- 28th August-29th August, 2020; Gwagwalada Area Council 31st August -1st September, 2020; Kuje Area Council 2nd -3rd September, 2020; Kwali Area Council 4th September- 5th September, 2020.”

He further stated that, “All applicants should note that there will be strict compliance with the existing covid-19 protocols. All applicants must come to the screening venue with their facemasks on. Kindly note, that the Police recruitment exercise is absolutely free.”

