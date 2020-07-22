Red Cross constructs block of toilets for IDPs in Taraba

The Nigerian Red Cross Society with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Wednesday said it has constructed blocks of toilet for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refugee in Kona Primary School in Jalingo LGA of Taraba state.

The WASH Coordinator, Mr. Hayatuddeen Muhammad Bashir, who disclosed to newsmen in Jalingo said that the Red Cross has built another 2 blocks of toilet for the Kona community and additional 2 blocks for the Kona primary school where the IDPs are currently seeking refuge.

He noted that the Kona community would not forget in a hurry, the role the Red Cross played in restoring peace between members of the community and the IDPs at the Kona primary school.

He said the konans had have this age long practice of not building toilets within their houses, so when the Red Cross with intervention of ICRC built blocks of toilets for the IDPs at the primary school in the area, the Kona community then saw the need and the usefulness of the toilets.

However, Bashir maintained that issues began to spring between the IDPs and the community, as the IDPs accused the community of not maintaining the toilets.

“This caused constant frictions and the Red Cross haven engaged the community, they spring up that they do not have toilets in their houses”. He added.

The community as well as the IDPs, appreciated the gesture by the humanitarian aid organization and promised to make good use of the structures put in place for their benefits.