REDAN hails FG over proposed National Housing Funds



The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has given kudos to the federal government over moves to accelerate the pace of reforms in the housing sector via the National Housing Funds (NHF).



The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had earlier stressed there was a need to create National Housing Funds that developers can access at a reasonable rate to reduce housing deficit in the country.



Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Monday, President, REDAN, Alhaji Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, said construction of houses must be private-sector driven.



According to Wamakko, this is because the private developers do not just build houses but ensure that the houses are properly maintained.

He said, “Government has no business in building houses or constructing houses for homeless Nigerian. It is the duty of developers to do so while the government facilitates the process.”



Lauding the initiatives, he said this will help in solving the housing deficit in the country.

“We are happy that the minister of Works and Housing has seen the need to solve this problem via a private-sector approach.



“We believe it will be a win-win situation for the developer and the government,” he said.

He assured that private developers will pay taxes and create employment via the initiative.

“To achieve the desired growth in the housing sector it must be a private sector,” he said.



On recapitalisation of the Mortgage bank, he called on the federal government to recapitalise the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to enable the apex mortgage bank increase delivery of affordable housing in the country.

According to him, “FMBN is the only bank that gives loans to developers at an affordable rate. They give loans to developers at 6, 9, and 10 percent. We believe that recapitalising them will solve the housing deficit.”



He argued that at the moment the bank is grossly inadequate to solve the huge housing deficit confronting the country.



Wamakko emphasised that the long-overdue recapitalisation of the bank is fundamental to the growth of the housing industry as it will empower the FMBN to service both the demand and supply sides of the housing market in Nigeria.



“Recapitalisation is the best answer to help reduce the housing deficit in Nigeria,” he added.

