REDAN tackles housing deficits, inaugurates woman committee on real estate

The President and Chairman of Real Estate Developers Association (REDAN), Aliyu Wamakko, has inaugurated a committee to formulate a blueprint for women interested in real estate and housing.

Inaugurating the REDAN National Women Developers Committee, recently in Abuja, Wamakko said the committee’s mandate included mobilisation of women developers nationwide for the supply of housing and real estate products.

According to him, the committee should; “Liaise with the federal and states ministries of women affairs and social development on training women artisans, construction and skills acquisition in housing development.

“Form REDAN cooperative Women Housing Group, to assist members financially for inclusiveness in the housing chain. Encourage women developers to participate in the construction of 100 Housing Units across the 774 local government areas nationwide, under the REDAN/Federal Government scheme.”

Wamako said that this was to address the more than 17 million housing deficit in the country.

Responding, the Chairperson of the committee, Hajiya Binta Ibrahim, thanked REDAN for finding them worthy of steering the affairs of the committee; and pledged their commitment to its success.

Ibrahim called on women developers and interested entrepreneurs to collaborate with the committee to address the housing deficits in Nigeria.

“We are looking forward to having formidable women developers across the country, to reposition the housing sector for a better Nigeria,” she said.

Other members of the committee include; Mrs Lami Ahmed – Vice Chairperson, Hajiya Salima Makama – Advisor, Mrs Mercy Iyorter – Advisor, Hajiya Sa’adiya Aliyu – Advisor, Hajiya Amina Zanna – Zonal Coordinator, North Central.

Others are; Mrs Eunice Obasohan – Zonal Coordinator, South West, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed – Zonal Coordinator, North East, Dr Ndidi Okolo – Zonal Coordinator South East and Mrs Orezi Esievo – Zonal Coordinator South South.

Hajiya Mariam Shagari – Zonal Coordinator North West, Mrs Eyo Ita – Advisor, Princess Chinwe Nnabuife – Member, Mrs Nnenna Njoku – Member, Adeola Opeyemi – Secretary..

