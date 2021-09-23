REDAN to promote local technology, content in housing, estate development

Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) Thursday said it is in the forefront of promoting new local technology and content that will make housing and estate development affordable to all.



The vice-president of REDAN, South-east, Pastor Chidiebere Makuachukwu, stated this in Enugu at a press conference on the forthcoming “Akulueuno 2021”, which is a South-East Housing Summit and Exhibition.

Makuachukwu said the summit would bring together researchers and innovative minds as well as developed ideas/products within the housing and real estate industry in order to showcase new innovations meant to push the industry forward.

He said , the summit – “Akulueuno 2021” – will pave the way for discovery of potentials and opportunities inherent in the industry as well as opportunity for professionals and stakeholders in the industry to share new ideas.



He noted that the summit was a must attend for everybody in the South-east, especially in Enugu, both rich and poor, as it would expose how to secure house mortgage from Federal Mortgage Bank and private mortgage banks.

He said: “We are using the summit to tell our people all over the world that the South-east is conducive and save for their investment, especially investment on housing and real estate industry.



“For them to come and meet genuine REDAN members ready to build, sell, or do mortgage arrangement on a house or land property”.

stated that the summit would also attract housing and building expatriates from Asia that would be showcasing new technologies and machines to achieve quality and affordable houses.