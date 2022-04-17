Redouble efforts to end insurgency, commander Sector 2 OPHK charges troops

The new Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maj.-Gen. Koko Akamba Isoni has charged troops to redouble their efforts in order to finish off remnants of Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists within its area of responsibility and the North-east region in general.

In a statement signed by assistant director army public relations sector 2, Lieutenant Kennedy Anyanwu on Saturday, the new commander charged troops during the handing and taking over ceremony between him and his predecessor held at the Sector Headquarters in Damaturu, Yobe state.

General Isoni expressed determination to build on the successes recorded by his predecessor in the ongoing operations against insurgency in the North-east to achieve lasting peace and result.

He also enjoined the troops to carry out their assigned tasks diligently and professionally.

The Commander further disclosed his willingness to partner with critical stakeholders in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision, which is to have “A Professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria”.

In his farewell address, the immediate past Commander Brig.- Gen Adamu Nura, thanked officers and soldiers of the sector for their support during his tour of duty as the sector commander.

He also called on them to give the new commander maximum cooperation and required support.

Maj-Gen KA Isoni was the Director Policy, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans before his appointment as the Commander Sector 2 JTF NE OPHK while the out-gone Commander is posted to Army Headquarters Department of Standards and Evaluation as Director Procurement and Evaluation.

The high points of the event were the signing of the handing and taking over notes, presentation of the command flag, lowering and hoisting of Sector 2 flags.