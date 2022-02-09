Reforms in power sector has led to quality service delivery – Arabi

The Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr. Dasuki Arabi has disclosed that reforms in the power sector have helped to regulate and restructure the industry for quality service delivery to consumers.

Arabi spoke in Abuja when the Managing Director, Nigerian Electricity Management Agency (NEMSA), Mr Aliyu Tahir, led a delegation of his management team on a working visit to his office.

He said the bureau had carried out reforms in so many sectors to ensure conformity with the goals of the present administration for effective service delivery.

“It is noteworthy that the BPSR was a critical player and stakeholder in the reforms that opened up the power sector to proper regulation, restructuring, private sector participation and competition. It will be recalled that the reforms in the power sector became necessary due to inadequate electricity supply, incessant power outages and low generating capacity.

“ Therefore, the reforms were meant to achieve the following – unbundling of NEPA, privatisation of the unbundled entities, establishment of regulatory agencies, establishment of rural electrification agency and power consumer assistance fund,” he said

According to Arabi, power sector regulators such as NEMSA, NELMCO, NERC, NBET and TCN have played significant roles in sustaining the privatised power sector.

He said it was heart-warming that decisions of the regulators whether on licensing, subsidy, power-purchase-agreements, metering or procurement of operational equipment, had been transparent ,adding that it followed due process in line with international best practices.

He said consequently, the Nigerian Power Sector had been rated as the biggest investment destination and the largest consumer market in the continent.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NEMSA, Mr Aliyu Tahir, said the courtesy call was to strengthen collaboration with the BPSR.

“The importance of our visit to your esteemed organisation cannot be over-emphasised, knowing the important role you play in identifying common constraints faced by federal agencies in the course of their work.

“And to provide evidence-based recommendations to address constraints and improve performance.

“You may wish to note that this courtesy visit is my very first official assignment outside NEMSA and this goes to show how NEMSA appreciates the level of collaboration and partnership enjoyed from you and your agency.

“We do not take it lightly as this partnership has led to your organisation’s deployment of the SAT at NEMSA.

“We earnestly look forward to your findings on how well our organisation is meeting its goals and objectives.

“So that this new management can plan activities to address any identified gaps in order to improve on the agency’s performance in the delivery of its mandate.’’

Tahir said that the visit was also to assure BPSR that NEMSA would continue with the existing collaborations and partnership with a strong belief that this would assist the agency to achieve its mandate.

The managing director also said it would showcase to the world its success story in terms of enhanced service delivery.

” Furthermore, we will also like to assure you that as soon as we receive the finding of the SAT deployed at NEMSA, we will swing into action to close all identified gaps in the fulfilment of the agency’s mandate.

He assured the BPSR of NEMSA’s continued partnership and collaboration to ensure efficient and stable electricity networks and power system that “delivers safe, reliable, efficient and improved power supply to the country”.