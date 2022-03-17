Refrain from malicious publications, Malami tells Journalists

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Thursday charged Journalist on need to imbibe utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Malami, a keynote speaker spoke at the 2021 Media Conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondent (NAJUC), imploring practitioners in the media profession to shun any form of malicious publications.

The conference is with the theme; “The Judiciary and 2023 General Elections: The way forward”.

The AGF who described the theme as apt, said it would go a long way in helping to nip in the bud scourge militating against the country democratic process as the 2023 approaches.

He said, “As we move on, it is hoped that journalists will eschew unprofessionalism, blackmail, distortions of fact, hate speech and any form of malicious reportage.”

On what the federal government is doing to curb the scourge of conflicting judgment, he added: “It’s been our desire to change the tide of conflicting judgment in the country as well as addressing other issues.”

“The office of the AGF is working assiduously to examine it’s policy to suit current happenings.”

While also speaking, the Executive Secretary, National Judicial Council (NJC), Ahmed Gambia Saleh, hailed Judiciary Correspondents, saying they have over the years proven to be a worthy partners and has demonstrated professionalism amids teething challenges.

He further charged them to direct their reportage towards the strides that the NJC is making in the area of virtual technology as a way of promoting qualitative judicial delivery.

Speaking earlier while giving a welcome address, the Chief host and NAJUC Chairman, Mr Kayode Lawal, noted that Judiciary Reporters cannot afford to lag behind as stakeholders in the scheme of things as the 2023 elections beckons.

“Legal brawl associated with elections has helped in sharpening our reportaria skills and legal face-off that will arise from the 2023 elections will not be an exception,” Lawal said.