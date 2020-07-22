Refugee commission distributes items to over 6,000 in S/south

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has distributed items in Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.

NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Senator Mohammed disclosed this in a statement Wednesday by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity Sadiq Abdullateef in Abuja.

According to the statement, the items disbursed include food, clothes, educational pack, water sanitation items, shelter materials, agricultural inputs and palliatives.

The beneficiaries include over 3,000 IDPs from Etung and Ogoja camps in Cross Rivers state; over 2,000 IDPs also benefitted from Oron camp in Akwa Ibom state and over 1,000 displaced persons from Yenagoa camps in Bayelsa state.

Represented by an IDPs dept official of the commission, Ms Obianuju Igboko in Cross Rivers, the NCFRMI boss said “the commission is totally concern about the plight of displaced persons especially during the rainy season and it would continue to provide the necessary amenities for a better living condition.”

The statement listed other representatives to include an admin officer of the commission, Chinwe Vivian Nwachukwu for the Akwa Ibom disbursement and one of the commission’s medical personnel, Dr. Ohwoekevwo George for the Bayelsa distribution.