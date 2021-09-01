Refugee Commission, NEMA partner on mandate delivery

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said that inter-agency collaboration between the Commission and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is key in their efforts to strengthen the mandates of both agencies.

The Federal Commissioner made the remark during a courtesy call by the Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed to the Commission’s office in Abuja, saying there is need for both agencies to streamline the roles in making life better for the growing number of displaced persons in Nigeria for a proper spread especially in time of scarce resources like this.

She also highlighted a number of key relevant working areas for the Commission, which include data management, strengthening internal framework, strengthening partnerships and resource mobilisation as well as the zero hunger project, adding that the visit is timely and then commended the NEMA DG for his continuous effort in ensuring that victims of both natural and human disasters in Nigeria get adequate first response.

Speaking earlier, the NEMA DG also stressed that, there is no doubt the visit aimed at strengthening relationship between both agencies has been long over due but it is better late than never.

He said: “As we are all aware, Nigeria in recent times is confronted with severe humanitarian crisis as a result of incessant communal conflicts, banditry and natural disasters, which have resulted in widespread displacement of persons. In addition to the humanitarian outlook in the northeast region, most of our cities are awash with people displaced from the hinterland due to insecurity and the dislocation of means of livelihoods”.

“The cocktail of challenges has been complicated by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic with all its resultant physical and emotional lockdowns and economic down town. As if to make matters worse, expert have warned that loo of arable due to climate change will continue generating competition for land water resources between occupational groups.

“There is no time like this in which there is an urgent need for stronger mutual support and collaboration between NEMA and Refugee Commission. We must work har to get better prepared for improved service delivery while deploying technology and née ideas to confront old and emerging challenges,” he concluded.