Refugees commission donate food, clothes to Kwara, Yobe, 9 others

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) is to distribute another set of food items, clothes, academic materials, agricultural facilities and palliatives in 11 more states.

A statement Sunday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity of the commission, Sadiq Abdullateef, listed the 11 beneficiary states as; Kwara, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Cross Rivers, Sokoto, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Plateau.

Speaking ahead of the departure of officials to the states, NCFRMI Federal Commissioner Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed said this was in line with its mandate of ensuring continuous welfare for persons of concern (POCs) in the country.

Represented by the head of IDPs at the commission, Hajiya Fatima Mamman Daura, the federal commissioner said the agency was concerned about the plight of the displaced persons in the country, “especially during this time of rain.”

She said the commission would continue to provide the necessary facilities and amenities for the POCs to ensure a safer and better living.

Also speaking, the head of refugees at the commission, Mallam Dahiru Bagiwa said, since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Mohammed has embarked on an aspiring task of making life better for the POCs.

“With the President’s blessing and support as well as the guidance of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, the commission will build the first NCFRMI Resettlement City Development Project in several states and aim to relocate our countries 2.4 million displaced persons”, Bagiwa added.

“This does not mean the commission will stop its emergency and protection based interventions afterwards. By definition of our mandate, we will continue to support the POCs in providing care and maintenance services as well as special interventions as the needs arise,” he concluded.