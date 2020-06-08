Refugee’s commission, NGO empowers FCT IDPs

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), in partnership with an NGO, The Skilled Women Initiative (TSWINI), has held an empowerment programme for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Durumi camp, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The empowerment programme held Monday, with the theme “face masks for IDPs by IDPs” had in attendance more than 100 IDPs, FCT residents, tailors, among others.

Addressing participants, the Federal Commissioner of NCFRMI, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, commended the IDPs women “for showing resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic by putting their tailoring skills to use in protecting themselves, their communities and earning honest living by producing facemasks for sale.”

He pleaded for the general public to patronage the IDPs by buying the facemasks produced by them; in order for the IDPs to earn a living through the production of facemasks, even as he said free facemasks will be distributed to other IDPs; in order to promote the #FacemasksforIDPsbyIDPs project.

He said: “With the emergence of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the world has had to change and resort to adopting unprecedented measures to stop and prevent the spread of the virus. While other stable communities can afford to make adequate provision for

the purchase of facemasks, our persons of concern of internal living within the IDP camps and host communities might not be able to afford to purchase facemasks and other protective measures. “