Regional dev.: South-west govs meet in Osun, demand restructuring

Governors of the South-west region on Monday, met in Osogbo, Osun state capital, to discuss further on the actualization of regional development.
Speaking after the two-day interaction which ended on Monday, the host, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, restated call for restructuring to allow each region define mode of their operation.
In his speech titled: “Regional Integration As A Worthy Legacy”, Aregbesola urged the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), strive hard to promote and accelerate the fortune of the region.
He called for a review and overhauling of the constitution, advising the Western region to work on Commonwealth of Universities with the headquarters in Ibadan.
Aregbesola who hinted that the opportunity to have the whole region under the same political party should be seized to further cementing the relationship, stated that the constitution does not prevent the region from having their own examination body and matriculation body for admission into tertiary institutions.
He appealed to the Federal Government to work with the Lagos state government to find a lasting solution to the Apapa gridlock.
Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, was represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Adeyemo, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Mrs Idiat Adegbule was there. The Ogun and Ondo states were not represented at the meeting.
Be the first to comment