Registrar tasks new community health practitioners exco on quacks 

The Registrar Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria has appealed to the elected executive of National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria to prioritise professionalism of their members and weed out quacks.

National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria elected Comrade Kabir Yahaya Ahmed as National President, while Reverend Cannon Nengi Brown was elected Deputy National President and Anyimigbo Joy Chinyere emerged as the Treasurer.

But the Registrar, Alhaji Bashir Idris in his goodwill message to the election, said it is imperative for the new executive to address the issue of professionalism of members to bring more dignity to the profession, adding that quacks should equally be identified and shown the way out to enable the profession achieve its potentials.

The Chairman Board Members of Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria. Mr. Sule Toma, in his message, assured that the Board would partner with the new executives for the development of the Association.

Also, the Chairman Stakeholders and Member of Board of Trustee of National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria, Alhaji AbdulGaniy Oladipo Bolaji, congratulated the new executives and urged them to be just to each and every member of the Association.

The Association elected Abayimi Great as National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Sarki Zakari as Assistant General Secretary and Ayilara Bimbo Maryam as Auditor 1, while Mohammed Goje was elected Auditor II.

Six Vice Presidents and the National Trustee of the zones were also elected.

The new President Comrade Kabir Ahmed said his administration will set up a reconciliation committee to address all differences within the members.He assured members that his executive would accord priority to transparency and accountability during his tenure.