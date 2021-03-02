Registration: APC declares 12m members, inaugurates constitution review panel



The All Progressives Congress (APC) said over twelve millions Nigerians have so far registered with the party in the ongoing nationwide registration and revalidation exercise.

It has, however, inaugurated a Constitution Review Committee headed by Prof. Tahir Mamman, as the chairman to review the entire party constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the national chairman and governor of Yobe state Mai Mala Buni, during the inauguration at the APC national secretariat Tuesday in Abuja, the party’s Secretary, Sen John J. Akpanudoedehe, said there were high demand by so many Nigerians to join the ruling party in the ongoing exercise.

Akpanudoedehe: “Over 12 millions people have registered in our ongoing registration and revalidation exercise nationwide a d there are high demand by many others to join the party.

“Our party has grown quite large in the last few years and is poised to become the largest party in the continent with the ongoing membership registration and re-validation exercise, hence we must have a set of laws that is near-perfect by filling the lacunas!

“At the formation stages, parties will often adopt the minimum requirements needed to secure registration, but as a pro-people party, the APC leadership of His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni

believes that in rebuilding the party, there must be reforms that reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party – that is the people, the masses.”

According to Akpanudoedehe, the party expects that inputs will be taken from critical stakeholders, advocacy groups and party members and all previous efforts in this wise should also be countenanced.

“Therefore, your work is well set-out for you. Your individual capacities in this regard are not in doubt and we expect you to work as a team to harness these abilities for the overall benefit of the party.”

In his response, the chairman of the committee Prof. Tahir Mamman, assured that his committee will approach its task with all the seriousness in order to ensure that the exercise is all inclusive.

“No doubt, arising from the operation of the constitution of the

party and activities of the party for close to a decade now, a lot

has happened that the Constitution of the party did not envisage,

both in the structures and organ of the party, relationship among

organs and officers, processes etc that may require a second look.

Of course, a constitution of a political party like that of a country

is both a legal and political instrument.

“On behalf of the Review Committee, the party is assured that we will be seekng inputs from all interested stakeholders and our existing structures at the state level. We solicit that members across the country should endeavour to be active participants.”