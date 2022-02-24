Registration Opens for first MASA Isonyin marathon





The registration process for interested participants in the maiden edition of the MASA Isonyin Marathon (MIM) has officially commenced ahead of the April 16, 2022 race billed for the Ijebu-North East area of Ogun State.



MIM is the latest addition to the growing calendar of races across the country; especially Ogun State which is fast becoming the hub of road races in Nigeria.



According to the organisers, (MIM) is a youth development programme designed to discover and develop local talents, especially in Ijebu North East Local Government and Ogun State in general with the view of exposing them to the national and international sports arena.



Isonyin – land of honey” and venue of the 21km race, is a source of inspiration to many people across the globe.





“This event is planned to be an annual one, as a means of giving back to the community, promoting Isonyin, and providing the enabling environment for cordial interactions and entertainment.”Media Director & Event Manager Yeye Adesola Salami said in a statement issued on Thursday.



The 21km race will be flagged off at the Saderiren’s Palace while the finishing point will be at the Isonyin Grammar School Field.