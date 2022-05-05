The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said that regulators in financial systems across the globe are brainstorming on fresh ideas to ensure that the financial system remains resilient, sound and stable to continue to play its supportive role in the economy.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NDIC, Mr Bello Hassan who stated this in Lagos at the 2022 retreat for members of the House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters said that the world is changing daily.

He said that innovations and threats to existing models of business, regulation and supervision are manifesting in its operations.

He said the Corporation encouraged prudent risk management practices in the insured institutions because effective risk management remains central to safe and sound banking system.

He said the aim of these efforts is to effectively address the technological, legal, regulatory, and supervisory challenges facing the deposit insurance system.

