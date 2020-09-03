Regulatory body urges metering for transparent, effective water delivery



Kaduna State Water Services Regulatory Commission has urged the state water corporation to develop and implement a metering policy for consumers to promote transparency and efficiency in water supply delivery.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Dogara Bashir, gave the advice during a public hearing organized on the credibility of billing and water shortage in some communities within the Kaduna metropolis.

He said the hearing was not aimed at witch-hunting anyone but rather to get to the root of the problems militating against efficient water supply within the state.



He therefore warned that no water provider should intimidate any consumer or group for fling complaint against it to the Commission.

He said the Commission was primarily established to ensure effective and efficient water supply and sanitation by promoting good relationship between service providers and their customers.



Dr. Bashir urged members of the public to be conscious of the need to pay their water bills promptly, adding that the bills were highly subsidized by the state government.



The three complainants at the hearing, Mrs. Joanna Kadiya, a resident of Sultan road, Kaduna, Austin Orgah, a resident of Dawaki road, Kaduna and Gambo Dan Musa complained of inadequate water supply in their houses for the past one to two years, despite the regular and excessive billings.

They said several complaints were written to the Corporation but instead of coming to their rescue, one of the complainants alleged that the management of Kaduna State Water Corporation (KASWAC) had written them a disconnection notice after hearing that a complaint was filed at the Commission.