Rehabilitate Kwanar Huguma-Wudil road

If you are a motorist who travels regularly in the North Western part of Nigeria, you must have experienced the deplorable condition of Kwanar Huguma- Wudil road in Kano and Jigawa states. The road is bad and filled with potholes, thereby making it extremely difficult for motorists to ply the road. This road is said to have claimed innumerable lives because of its rot, as one has to dodge potholes from one side to another.

It has been the greatest fear of citizens when embarking on a journey through that route (Jigawa to Kano).

The road serves as a gateway to many northern states including Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and some local government areas of Kano state.

For many times, many lives were lost, cars were destroyed and some passengers are badly injured because of the potholes on the road and tempestuous edges that have no safe alternative.

Drivers, especially commercial cars, rush out to follow same line for some kilometers that, which, of course, instigate several accidents on the road of Huguma- Kano.

Last Monday was fateful. As I was coming back from Kano to Bauchi, an accident, which I was involved in, occurred as a result of drivers using same lane. I counted two other accidents on same day caused by driving on same lane.

The Jigawa-Kano road, therefore, needs to be rehabilitated to avoid the imminent collapse and fatal accidents that have been happening all around. It’s an avenue for commercial activities between the states.

I, therefore, urge the federal, Kano and Jigawa state governments and all other concerned authorities to take the issue as a matter of urgency, in order to save the lives of motorists plying the road as well as the society in general.

Usman abdullahi Koli,

Mass Communication,

Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic,

Bauchi

