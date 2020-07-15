Rehabilitate our road, Kogi community begs Bello







Residents of Ogga community in Yagba West local government area of Kogi state Wednesday appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello to rescue the people from the shackles of gully erosion threatening the community.



National president of Ogga Progressive Union, Mr. Bamidele Olure, who made the appeal on behalf of the community through a statement in Lokoja, lamented that the only road in the community has been completely swept away by gully erosion.



He said the ancient agrarian community of Ogga with a resident population of about 3, 000 people depend on the communal effort of the community for basic social amenities.



“The community has since ages been involved in building their primary health centre, the Ogga-Ogbom Grammar School, the primary school, police post among other projects.



“The construction of the bridge linking Ogbe with Ogga and the Afa bridge beside the first ECWA Church near the scene of the current gully linking Igboro with Oke-Odo was constructed by the community through communal effort,” the statement said.



The statement also called on the government for the rehabilitation of road that connect the community with health facilities in Odo-Ere and Egbe, saying the dilapidated road made it impossible for the residents of the community to assess health centres.