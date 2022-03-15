Reinstate Buni as APC chairman

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari,

Your Excellency Sir, I have been following the activities of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) since its inception and subsequently, the appointment of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state as National Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on 25th August, 2020.

Fortunately, Governor has influenced so many members to join the party. He convinced both present and serving governors, senators, House of Representatives and other ranking members of mostly Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As a leader of the party, I want to remind you that Buni eschewed bitterness and managed to rescue APC from lingering internal crisis as he almost turned Nigeria to a one party state.

Your Excellency, I want to also inform you that most of the forces fighting Hon. Mai Mala Buni are scrambling for the position of vice president; and if care is not taken, they will end up endangering the party or even cause it lose the forthcoming general elections.

APC had a saviour in Buni, and whether we like it or not, he is the game changer and has the opportunity to write his name in gold. In fact, none of the chairmen (either PDP or APC) in the history of Nigerian politics will ever compete with him when it comes to convincing people to join party.

Unfortunately, I recently got stories from unconfirmed sources that Buni was illegally removed despite the fact that we saw a letter directing Governor Sani Bello of Niger state to act as chairman since Buni was proceeding on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates. What a coup from power mongers!

By and large, therefore, our humble message is to allow the Yobe state governor to continue acting as national chairman CECPC and hold the forthcoming convention on return from his medical trip as clearly stated in the letter sent to Sani Bello so as to save the party from collapse.

Meanwhile, I remain a law abiding citizen and a very loyal APC member APC, and as members of the party, posterity will judge us harshly if we betray Buni.

Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani,Maiduguri, Borno state