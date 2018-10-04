Reinstatement of Madumere, triumph for democracy – Majidadi

The Federal High Court judgment that quashed the impeachment of Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and ordered his reinstatement has been described as a triumph of democracy.

The National President and Chief Executive of an anti-corruption organisation, Al-Mushahid Initiative for Transparency and Accountability (AITA), Ambassador Aminu Majidadi, who reacted to Tuesday’s judgment by the court in Owerri, lauded the judiciary for not only saving a precarious situation that would have cast slur on Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, the judiciary has indeed proved itself as the last hope of the common man, noting that democracy as an institution could only be sustained if the judiciary stood for justice.

“Democracy is not tied to an individual who should decide how it works, but a collection of individuals, hence the reinstatement of Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere by the State High Court sitting in Owerri will further strengthen our democracy”, Ambassador Aminu said.

“This development would have questioned our democracy if the court was not there to do the right thing considering the high level of impunity with which Imo Deputy Governor was impeached in July”, he said adding that the judgment would strengthen the nation’s democracy.

He urged the judiciary to complement and consolidate the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration fight against corruption by dispensing with corruption cases with dispatch.

He further pointed that corruption index has been reduced to the barest minimum, a development he said has restored foreign and local investors’ confidence in Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Nigeria’s corruption index has reduced and it has made other countries to have confidence in doing business with Nigerians whip one could see from volumes of businesses”, he said.

