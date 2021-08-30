Reinstatement: There is hope in Nigeria’s judiciary, says Ekiti monarch

Following his reinstatement as the Edemo of Ado-Ekiti by the Supreme Court of Nigeria recently, High Chief James Bamidele Aduloju, has hailed the judicial system, saying “there is still true justice in the country.”

Aduloju, who described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, said people irrespective of their status and background, could still get the justice they deserved in Nigeria’s courts of law.

The monarch stated this, Sunday, after a thanksgiving service held at Christ The King Catholic Church, Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on his reinstatement as the Edemo of Ado- Ekiti by the apex court.

The Supreme Court had in May reversed the action taken by the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, who removed Aduloju as Edemo of Ado-Ekiti and installed one Dayo Fajemilua as replacement.

The court in the judgment delivered by Justice Samuel Oseji, affirmed Chief Aduloju as the authentic Edemo of Ado- Ekiti and declared as a nullity, the nomination and appointment of Dayo Fajemilua as Edemo of Ado-Ekiti by the Ewi of Ado during the pendency of a court action.

Speaking further on the country’s judicial system, the reinstalled monarch said: “There is true justice in Nigeria. I so much believe in this. My own case is a testimony.”

Chief Aduloju who noted that the case started in 2010 said he was protecting what belongs to his father’s house and not trying to disrespect the tradition.