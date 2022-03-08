Reinventing the place of traditional institutions in Kogi state

Traditional rulers who used to play useful roles, enhance national identity and resolve minor conflicts suddenly became less recognised shortly aftter the return of democracy in 1999. OYIBO SALIHU takes a look at efforts by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state towards addressing the anomaly in kogi state.

In Kogi state, traditional rulers for long have been relegated to the background by successive administrations which invariably placed them far away from government.

However, the coming of Governor Yahaya Bello as the fourth executive governor of the state rekindled their hope after a state of almost total abandonment.

Investigation however revealed that many traditional stools in the state that are due for classification were not classified while some remained on specific class of grading for many years without being upgraded perhaps for lack of connection or influence on the side of those traditional rulers.

More worrisome was the welfare of traditional rulers especially royal fathers on second class and third class status.

Placing more premium on traditional institutions

Irked by this ugly status, Governor Bello during his first and part of second tenure did not only place high premium on traditional institutions in the state, in his usual humane characteristics, he gave priority to the needs and welfare of traditional rulers despite obvious paucity of funds.

In addition to this, he ordered the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to review the structure of chieftaincy institutions with a view to making it more responsive especially through their engagement on government policies and programmes.

Appointment/upgrading of traditional institutions

This accounted for the appointment, grading and upgrading of 104 traditional rulers across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Addressing a mammoth crowd during the official presentation of Staff of Office to the deserving traditional rulers at Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre in Lokoja after the administration of oath of allegiance and oath of office on the traditional rulers, Governor Bello said his administration since inception in January 2016 had prioritised unity, progress and development of the state.

According to him, all of those feats couldn’t have been possible without the support of traditional rulers starting from the Attah of Igala, Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Obaro of Kabba, Ohimege Koton-Karfe and all other paramount rulers including the recently upgraded traditional rulers in the state.

Bello noted that if Nigeria really wants to have peace and development, government at all levels must deliberately include traditional rulers in their programmes and policies. He assured that he would continue to send the message to the National Assembly in order to make traditional institutions the fourth tier of government in order to give them a sense of belonging in society.

“You were able to contribute towards the development of peace and security which we are enjoying in Kogi state. I had always advocated and I would continue to advocate because in this country, if we really want to have peace, tranquility, safety and development, government must be able to consciously and deliberately include our traditional rulers in our programmes and policies.

“We should be able to recognise them even as the fourth tier of government and I would continue to send that message across even to the National Assembly because a situation where our traditional rulers are the representative of God on earth and yet we are yawning for peace and tranquility, if we don’t include them in the government activities, then we are not ready to enjoy the desired peace, safety and development in our land.

“Our traditional rulers are the owners of the land; they know every inch of our land; they owned it and every crime committed are being perpetrated on the land and not in the air. Since they are the owners of the land, any crime and criminalities that take place in their domains, they should be able to know the perpetrators.

“If government fails to include them in its activities, how can crime and criminalities be tackled? It is clear that I could not have succeed in the fight against criminalities in the state without the cooperation and support of all the traditional rulers from the First Class, Second Class, Third Class and even the ungraded ones.”

While appreciating all the traditional rulers for their support and prayers that has brought the state to the enviable height the current administration had achieved in the area of security, Governo Bello however urged them to redouble their efforts in holding the trust for the people while assuring that under his administration, he will work with them for the purpose of achieving the desired peace and peaceful coexistence of all part of the state irrespective of tribes and religion.

“I am aware that there are still pending request from the three senatorial districts concerning the traditional rulers who needed to be graded or upgraded but by the special grace of God Almighty I have long charged the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs to look into every request and by the grace of God before the year runs out no traditional ruler due for grading and upgrading will be left behind.

“I used this occasion to appreciate the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Barrister Salami Ozigi Deedat for painstakingly and diligently taking his time to process all the traditional rulers appointed, graded and upgraded today”.

Deedat corroborates Bello

Barrister Deedat in his speech at the occasion disclosed that due process was vigorously followed in appointing, grading and upgrading of 31 first class, 30 second class and 43 third class chiefs across the state.

“It will interest you to note that throughout the entire process of grading and the arrangement for the presentation of staff of office, the state government shouldered all the financial expenses as directed by His Excellency.

“Therefore, let it be clear to all and sundry that no one paid a dime for his grading or upgrading and the collection of staff of office. Anyone who claimed to have paid any money on behalf of any chief has defrauded the chief and should be held accountable”.

While congratulating the royal fathers who have received their Staff-of-Office, the commissioner charged them to be mindful of their new roles and the consequences of change in their status saying, “With the presentation of Staff-of-Office, it means that they are now with the instrument of authority as a delegation from the state governor.

“You automatically belong to either Kogi State Council of Chiefs, Area and Local Government Traditional Councils as the case may be. It is therefore expedient and instructive that you actively participate in your councils, respect opinion of other members and strictly observe the tradition, norms and values of your people.”

He however appeal to them to ensure peace and tranquility in their various communities, while urging the royal fathers to also ensure that due process and rule of law prevails in the discharge of their official duties. He warned that they would be made accountable for any breach of peace and security in their domains.

“Kogi State is known as the most peaceful and secured state in Nigeria. You must be seen to vigorously maintain peace and security in your domain in order to sustain this tempo.”

In his goodwill message, the Etsu Nupe His Royal Highness Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar who represented the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar at admonished the newly appointed, graded and upgraded Royal Highnesses to see the gesture as opportunity to do more especially in the area of peace and security.

“We all know by history that traditional institutions stand the best in terms of administration, in terms of knowing people, understanding people in terms of what they are supposed to do and at what time. So more is expected from you the newly appointed, graded and upgraded traditional rulers and we pray that God Almighty will guide you and give you the strength to carry out this very important responsibility.”

The Ohinoyi of Ebira land, His Royal Majesty Dr Ado Ibrahim also in his goodwill message commended Governor Bello for prioritising the affairs of traditional institutions in the state. He described Bello as a leader who always keeps to his promises.

“We cannot thank and appreciate him enough for what he has done to traditional institution in the state and we hope that those who are looking forward to the future would follow the footsteps of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“I as a father shall always ask my colleagues to respect government in power. That we have been doing and we shall continue to do at all time. The government has put a bigger challenge before us; that we should at all times do the right things to sustain the absolute peace the people of the state have been enjoying in the last six years. We must work together as one to achieve this in our various kingdoms and domains”

In his vote of thanks, the Ejeh of Ofu, His Royal Highness Alhaji Akwu Obaje who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers, assured that the confidence reposed on them by government and the people would not be betrayed for any reason whatsoever.

“We would stand by the governor to do the needful in the interest of our people who are also looking onto us for a peaceful and secured society. His Excellency has done a lot for us and we have no reason to disappoint him”.

While commending the governor for his developmental stride in the three senatorial districts of the state, the first class chief appealed to the governor on the issue of mobility to enable them discharge their duties efficiently.