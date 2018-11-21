Reject financial inducement from politicians, NYSC tells Corps members

Corps members have been advised to reject any form of financial inducement from politicians as they would be participating in the forthcoming general elections across the country.

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, stated this while addressing 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Corps members deployed to Katsina State after their swearing-in ceremony in Mani Orientation Camp.

He warned that any Corps member that violates the electoral law would be dealt with accordingly even as he added that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure their security before, during and after the elections.

The NYSC boss also admonished the Corps Members to be security conscious and always dress in NYSC uniform with their identification cards for proper indentification.

“Try and remain neutral and be non-partisan as electoral officers. Abide by the electoral laws and avoid financial inducement from politicians,” the DG said.

Speaking further, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure specifically warned female Corps Members to desist from indecent dressings, lone movements and night parties.

Katsina State Coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda informed the Director-General that the Corps Members have exhibited good behaviour since the camp commenced.

She commended Katsina State Government for its unalloyed support for NYSC Scheme in the state.

