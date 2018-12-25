Reject oppressive forces, PDP urges Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has charged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to pray for the nation, reject oppressive forces andsupport its candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to build a peaceful, united and prosperous country.

PPCO in a statement signed by its Director Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday noted that: “The birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and offers

Nigerians the new hope and spiritual impetus in their shared quest for a brighter future for our nation under a new administration.

“This year’s Christmas celebration is unique, in that it marks the last under an oppressive and insensitive administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress

(APC), which relish in inflicting hunger, suffering and pains on the people.

“The PPCO laments the ugly situation in which Nigerians cannot celebrate a wholesome Christmas as they use to do prior to the emergence of the Buhari presidency in 2015.

“PPCO however charges Nigerians not to despair as the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom they have resolved to elect as their new president, has already perfected templates to revamp our economy and ease suffering in our nation.

“The Atiku Abubakar policy document shows his commitment to entrench greater participation of our citizens in economic activities in various sectors, as against the Buhari exclusionist system, where our

collective patrimony is only accessed by a cabal in the presidency and corrupt APC leaders.

“In the same vein, the Atiku Abubakar policy document shows practical intervention in infrastructure and policy drive, in such a manner that guarantees rapid inflow of investments, which will in turn, revamp our ailing productive sectors, create jobs, boost the value of the naira and increase the purchasing power of Nigerians from this abysmally low level under President Buhari, to one of the most competitive in the world.

“Moreover, Abubakar offers a new era of justice, equity, inclusiveness and respect for our national diversities as against the injustice, nepotism, disdain for the rights of citizens and corrupt body language

with which the Buhari presidency fouled our system, brought hardship, escalation of violence and bloodletting in our country.

“Nigerians should therefore celebrate this year’s Christmas, focusing on the brighter future that awaits our nation under Abubakar as the next president and not on the pessimism and promise of more suffering by President Buhari.

“In this regard, the PPCO urges Nigerians to use the occasion to show love and share with compatriots in anticipation of a brighter future.”