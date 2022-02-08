Relationship between ERC, universities will benefit economy – Onu

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the robust relationship between the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) and the tertiary institutions will not only benefit the duo, but the nation at large, through the Energy Research Centres, to promote research and innovation for sustainable economic development in the country.

The minister said this, during the meeting with the vice chancellors of host universities of the Energy Research Centres under the purview of Energy Commission of Nigeria on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Onu said that the meeting will further strengthen the relationship between the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), the host Universities and the FMSTI for the purpose of promoting research and innovation in the energy sector.

Responding on behalf of the six Vice Chancellors of Host Universities of Energy Research Centres , the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Professor Lilian Imuetinyan Salami appreciated the minister for the meeting, and said that the only way the country can grow is through STI development.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr. Edet Akpan Sunday, read out the terms of reference of the Operational Guidelines for the University Based Energy Research Centres under Energy Commission of Nigeria to the committee which include: To review the operational guidelines of the University Based Energy Research Centres funded and supervised by the Energy Commission Nigeria with a view to better enhance Energy Research and Innovation, eliminate areas of frictions and to facilitate smooth symbiotic working relationship between the host universities and the commission in no distant future. Among others.