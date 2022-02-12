Release all Biafran detainees, Ohaneze tells FG

Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide Friday demanded the relase of all the Biafran detainees in the ongoing negotiation to free Nnamdi Kanu.

This is even as the group alleged that about 983 were being held in various correctional centres in seven states for either wearing IPOB clothes or related matters.

In a statement released by the Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, he appealed that the secret negotiation for Kanu’s release should comprise all the detainees of Biafra movement.

The statement reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has cautioned against segregation on the ongoing classified negotiations between a few Igbo politicians/elder statesmen and the Federal Government for the release of a few leaders of Biafran agitators including the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

“But we have it in good authority that not more than 983 Biafran detainees are incarcerated in various correctional facilities across the seven Igbo speaking states, and out of it,182 Igbo prisoners of conscience mainly youths and women are currently languishing in Port Harcourt maximum correctional centre on awaiting trial over related cases of Biafra agitation between 2016 and 2021.

“It’s our obligations to alert the Federal Government to ensure that whatever Nnamdi Kanu stands out to benefit must be extended to these youngsters whose crimes were only wearing of Biafra costumes and identity cards, no matter what, this is the first time we are speaking on their behalf, and they deserve pardon like Nnamdi kanu.

“The federal government should ensure that the Igbo secret negotiation team who are ready to help government have a secret peace deal with Nnamdi Kanu must include these Biafran detainees in any decision to be reached. Federal government should use the government’s instrumentality to secure the release of all the Biafran detainees in various Correctional facilities at Port Harcourt, Asaba, Owerri, Awka, Enugu, Umuahia, Onitsha, Abakiliki and Aba for peace to be restored.

“The Federal Government should demand the comprehensive lists of all Biafran detainees and join it in the ongoing peace deal with Nnamdi Kanu’s team.

“We are using this medium to plead with all repentant Biafra firebrands to lay down their grievances and surrender to the federal government and receive clemency and acquittals.

“This is the finest hour for all intending and repentant Biafran members to come out and embrace peace.

“We will lead them if the need arises to convince the federal government and southeast governors to accept them and rehabilitate them, for peace to return to southeast. There are over 2500 of intending and repentant Biafra youths scattered across the southeast that crave for a rehabilitation programme.

“If federal government had rehabilitated deadly Boko Haram members and have reintegrated them back to the society, what is good for the goose is equally important for the gander. The best way to end the uprising in the southeast is to free all the prisoners of conscience in their custody.”