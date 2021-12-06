Release of 13 kidnapped LG workers: NULGE felicitates with Zaria LG boss

The Nigerian Union of Local Governments Employees (NULGE), Kaduna state chapter, has felicitated with the chairman, Zaria local government area of Kaduna state, Aliyu Idris Ibrahim, otherwise known as Magani Sai da Gwaji, over the recently released Kidnapped workers of Zaria local government workers.

The president of the union, Comrade Rayyanu Isyaku Turunku, who led other executives of the union for the visit to the local government chairman Monday said they were there to felicitate with him over the release of the victims through constant prayers.

He said: “We as NULGE at the state level are here to felicitate with you, staff and families of the victims over the release of members and to thank Almighty Allah for answering our collective prayers for getting our members out the ugly incident.”

The president thanked the families of the victims for their constant prayers which paved way for their release.

Comrade Turunku stated that what happened to the victims affected not only Zaria or the state but the country at large.

He pointed out that all 774 local governments in the country knew about the incident and were worried about it.

He commended the local government branch chairman of the union, Comrade Isma’il Umar, for his tireless efforts and concern on the victims’ condition when they were in captivity.

Responding, the local government chairman, Aliyu Idris Ibrahim, represented by his vice chairman, Alhaji Idris Yusuf, popularly known as Total, lauded the gesture of the union by showing concern on their welfare when they were in captivity.

He said the union members and other individuals or groups within and outside the local government played significant roles in the release of the victims by constant prayers to seek divine intervention.

The local government boss charged local government workers and other workers in the state to avoid mass movement and exposing of their identity as workers.

Idris prayed that Allah in his infinite mercy will bring an end to banditry in the local government, the state and the country.