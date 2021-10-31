Release tourist site to me for good management, monarch tells Oyetola



A traditional ruler in Osun state, Dr. Isaac Adeyeba Ayeni, the Akinla of Erin-Ijesa in Oriade local government of the state, has bemoaned the state of development at Olumirin Waterfall and appealed to the government to release the tourist site for him to develop it.



The monarch promised to pay tax to the state government if they could release the site for proper monitoring and development.



Speaking with newsmen at his palace in Erin-Ijesa at the weekend, Oba Ayeni lamented the ‘poor handling’ of the site which he said should have earned the government huge money.



According to the monarch, the state government is only collecting entrance fee and neglected other areas like provision of accommodation, good roads, security, and other amenities that could attract visitors to the site.



Oba Ayeni who also appealed to the sons and daughters of the town, including the general overseer of Deeper Christian Life Bible Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.

He said, “when I ascended the throne, I went to the then Governor Rauf Aregbesola in 2016. I asked him to release the waterfall to me. I will manage it, bring investor and pay tax to the government. He is not disposed to that.



“I have also done the same thing to meet the present governor, Adegboyega Oyetola. Till now, they are the one managing the waterfall. What they are doing is just collecting gatefees. They are collecting entrance fee without development. My view is that government has no business in running this tourist centre. What they need to do is to provide enabling environment that will attract private investors. What I mean by enabling environment is to provide good access road, security, electricity that will attract investors.



“As we speak, the state of the road is very bad. So, if there is no access, how do you attract investors? The government promised to do the 1.5km road to the waterfall, more than four years ago, the road is still waiting for completion. Security is bad. If you go to our police station, you will meet just two policemen. Many time, you will not find them at the station. They might have been recalled for special duties. Tourist will not feel safe in that kind of town. We don’t have hospital. If you get injured, until they carry you to Ilesa or Osogbo. These are things that government needs to face that will attract foreign investors.”

