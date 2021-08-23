Relieve for Int’l passengers as FAAN installs check-in equipment

Passengers travelling out of Nigeria through the international wings of the Lagos and Abuja airports are poised to experience reliefs with the installation of passengers check-in equipment by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the two terminals.

The equipment had hitherto experienced technical glitches when the contract of Societe International Telecommunication Aeronautiques (SITA), the company that has hitherto handled the Common Use of Terminal Equipment (CUTE) system at both airports expired

thus making passenger facilitation difficult for airlines for some time at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

However, FAAN on Monday disclosed that in a bid to address these recent challenges in the two airport operations and facilitation management systems, the required equipment required have arrived Nigeria and are already being installed.

FAAN Spokesperson, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu told journalists in Lagos that additional 15 security screening machines have been procured for immediate deployment to the General Aviation Terminal and the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Earlier in March this year, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its weekly meeting approved the sum of a N10.5 billion Airport Management Solution (automation) contract to Arlington Security Nigeria Limited to provide such solutions to four major airports in the country.