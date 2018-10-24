Religious leaders hindering corruption fight- Osinbajo

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said religious leaders

usually stop the federal government from sacking corrupt public

officials.

He said this at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit plenary on

corruption and rule of law, in Abuja.

Osinbajo also stated that most times, Nigerian elites stand in the way

of getting rid of a corrupt official.

He said: “I would like to refer to the Nigerian elite, and it is

probably not fair to be that broad, but practically, every segment,

because people, who have access to you, could be political leaders,

religious leaders or business leaders.

“We have a system where people just feel like, ‘why don’t you just

give this guy a break?’ Which again, is part of the problem because

you don’t get one call, you get several calls.”

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was doing so

much to tackle corruption and systemic corruption.

Osinbajo stressed that since assuming power, he has seen how much

impact corruption can have on a country, adding that it is more than

he ever imagined.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.