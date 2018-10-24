Religious leaders hindering corruption fight- Osinbajo

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said religious leaders
usually stop the federal government from sacking corrupt public
officials.
He said this at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit plenary on
corruption and rule of law, in Abuja.
Osinbajo also stated that most times, Nigerian elites stand in the way
of getting rid of a corrupt official.
He said: “I would like to refer to the Nigerian elite, and it is
probably not fair to be that broad, but practically, every segment,
because people, who have access to you, could be political leaders,
religious leaders or business leaders.
“We have a system where people just feel like, ‘why don’t you just
give this guy a break?’ Which again, is part of the problem because
you don’t get one call, you get several calls.”
He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was doing so
much to tackle corruption and systemic corruption.
Osinbajo stressed that since assuming power, he has seen how much
impact corruption can have on a country, adding that it is more than
he ever imagined.
Be the first to comment