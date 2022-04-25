Religious leaders must rescue Nigeria from security challenges – Islamic scholar 

Islamic scholar and Chief Executive CEO of Interfaith Mediation Centre in Kaduna, Imam Nurain Ashafa, has called on religious leaders to rescue Nigeria from its myriad of security challenges.

Ashafa made the call in Kaduna on Monday during a one day Interfaith Dialogue on Preventing Violent Extremism in Kaduna state, jointly organised by ActionAid Nigeria and Global Peace Development as part of System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SARVE III) Project.

Ashafa emphasised that religious leaders remain the saving grace for Nigeria following failure of the security apparatus to successfully tackle insecurity. He urged religious leaders to swing into action by working tirelessly to instill consciousness of God in people, with a view to rebuilding a Nigerian society where everybody becomes their brothers keepers and where leaders rule with the fear of God.

He noted that only religious leaders can play such role, as both the rich and the poor, as well as the leaders and the led, depend on the religious leaders for spiritual guidance.

Speaking on the SARVE III Project, representative of Global Peace Development, Mrs. Chat Sunday Adamu, said the meeting was imparative for the furtherance of peace and harmony in Kaduna state in the face of the security challenges in the state especially as the 2023 general elections gather steam.

She said Kaduna and Kano were selected for the project due to the population and volatility of the two states in the Northwest region.

“We want the religious leaders to take the message of peace to their congregation in the Churches and in the Mosques in the two states and we believe that it would go a long way in preventing violent extremism among the youths in the Northwestern states,” Chat said.

A Director in the Interfaith Mediation Centre, Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa, in his presentation, called on religious leaders to preach against religious politics but encourage their congregations to vote based on capabilities and credibility of the leaders who present themselves for elections.

