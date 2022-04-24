Remain law abiding, good ambassadors, Anambra commissioner tells students

The Anambra state Commissioner of Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, weekend, tasked students to remain law abiding and good ambassadors of their homes and institutions at all time.

Chuma-Udeh made the call in Awka, the state capital, while addressing the National Congress organised by the National Union of Anambra State Students (NUASS), explaining that Governor Charles Soludo’s administration would uplift the course of students through quality education and others.

The Commissioner, represented by a staff in the ministry, Mr Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, also adviced the students to be united, conscious of their environment and support every good programmes and actions aimed at impacting positively on humanity and developing the state.

In their separate speeches, some of the students’ leaders, the NUASS Senate President, Mr Chukwuemeka Okafor, and Mr Charles Aniakor, however, enjoined their colleagues who were of voting age to obtain their permanent voters’s cards and get ready to exercise their franchise.

Earlier, the National President of NUASS, Comrade Okwuchukwu Okonkwo, called on governor Soludo to remember the association while making policies.

