Remembering Rasheed Yekini (1963 – 2012)

It is now 10 years since Nigeria and the world soccer fans lost one of their most dreaded, prolific and electrified African striker in person of Rasheed Yekini, dubbed ‘Portugal’s setbal star’, during his days. The late Super Eagles vibrant striker was an enigmatic goal machine with freakish goal scoring records. He was also a two-time best African player. He gave up the ghost on the May 4, 2012.

Late hero Rasheed Yekini was amongst the squad which broke the jinx of Nations Cup victory at Tunisia 1994, which hung on us since 1980 when Christian Chukwu led the then Green Eagles to lift the trophy at the National Stadium Lagos. He went further to lead Nigeria to qualify for the first FIFA World Cup in U S A that same year.

The Super Eagles were ranked fifth in the FIFA ranking scale. It was the only team in Africa that goes to the uppermost grade and also it was the only squad that FIFA wrote to Nigerian NFA about the quality of the squad. Yekini scored the first goal in our first match which was against Bulgaria in Cotton Bowl Stadium Dallas, Texas, USA.

He was a patriot to the core. He converted a free-kick to a blistering shot from over 30 metres away which caught the goalkeeper Samba Brice of Congo fruitlessly sprawling on the turf. Yekini spent his productive years ensuring Nigeria’s flag flew high and was the much reason our team was named the best entertaining team in USA 1994 World Cup by FIFA.

Nigerian footballers are expected to borrow a leaf from him. I am very disgusted with the minister of sports and youth development that only N30,000 is given to his mother every month as allowance. I urge the minister to increase the money because Yekini is part of Nigeria’s good resources.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Bello Shehu Shuni

belloshuni79.gmail.com,

08035114465

