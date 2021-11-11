Remembering Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki

November 14, 2016, was a day which darkness was not foretold. Really, it was a ‘volcanic eclipse whose tremor vibrated across Africa and the world at large. It was the demise of the 18th sultan of sokoto, a revered Islamic leader, astute administrator, a member of the Buhari Royal House and great-grand son of Usmanu Danfodio.



He was a living encyclopedia of the nation’s traditional Institutions and the world at large. The indelible imprints and his legacies are unrivalled. The name of Ibrahim Dasuki remained a strident, defining, refrain and a recurring reference in national and international discourse. His contributions towards the development of the country are still fresh within the annals of memory.



The mere mention of his name would indeed evoke nostalgic feelings among the multitude of people within the country and outside because his promises were like unflinching August rain, he was a straight forward man.

Not enigmatic in his affairs, he was a kind of man who did not have to be begged wooed, persuaded, notified or praised before he rendered a favour because favour was the blood that flowed through his veins. His words were favour. His walk was favour. His composure and comportment were favour. He understood no other language besides favour. As a matter of fact, his exit had left a void difficult to fill since his departure.

The late Dasuki’s name has become a daily subject of engagements among scholars, researchers, journalists and public analysts. They offer a good literature because of his achievements such as, he introduced salary allowances for chief imams and deputies of the Jumu’at mosque in Sokoto and also car gift to Imams. He introduced seminar for imams to enlighten them. He built 10 Qur’anic schools in 1990 and established an adult literacy class. The Sultanate Council is always open to all from the bourgeoisie to the plebeian as he doesn’t discriminate on the basis of social status. He championed a policy of decentralisation and the creation of district officers when he was chairman of Nigerian Railway Corporation. He metamorphosed the local government administration unified in 1976 through Dasuki local government reform.



He was a member of 1977 Constituent Assembly and a representative of the North to the board that conducted the Nigerian census of 1963 and contributed towards the nation becoming a member of Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC). He contributed towards the completion of the Sultan Abubakar 111 Central Mosque in Sokoto and Jama’atul Nasarul Islam headquarters in Kaduna, National Mosque, Abuja and Moshood Abiola Central Mosque, Ijebu Ode.



He upgraded the Sokoto Orphanage Home and modernised the Sultanate palace in tune with 21st century building design which became an eye-popping luxury palace that has become the talk of the town. He made an unexpected visit to Jakarta in Indonesia for OIC meeting and completed the compilation of Islamic literature and logical work by the founding fathers of Sokoto caliphate and disciples.Throughout his eight years reign as Sultan of Sokoto, he sacrificed his salary for the up keep of the Hubari of his great-grand father Shehu Usmanu Danfodio. In addition, he made Usmanu Danfodio University as traffic light center for organising Qur’anic recitation competition in the global fora.



The Sokoto state and federal governments should keep his memories alive because he left unprecedented developments in the footprints of time. The appropriate authorities should make efforts to immortalise him because he spent most of his productive years serving his fatherland. The Sokoto state government should name the state university after him.May Allah (SWT) make his grave garden among the best gardens of paradise with joy, light and happiness.



Bello Shehu Shuni 08035114465,[email protected]