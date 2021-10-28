Remo stars break 7-year jinx

Remo Stars broke their seven years jinx in the Ogunjobi Gold Cup in style as they are through to their first finals after they defeated Niger Tornadoes in one of the semi-final games of the pre-season tournament at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

It was an action-packed encounter that saw two super strikes from free-kicks as the Sky Blues Stars came behind to win the game 2-1 at half-time.

Tornadoes, a former champion of the tournament drew first blood as they took the lead in the 8th minute.

Goalkeeper Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars was left helpless after Abubakar Ansaru scored from a sublime free-kick at the edge of the box to increase his goal tally in the Ogunjobi Gold Cup to two.

Six minutes later, the Sky Blues Stars brought even the scoreline after captain fantastic Nduka Junior scored a beauty from a set-piece. It was Nduka’s second goal from a free-kick as he scored in the same fashion against MFM FC.

In the 23rd minute, Tornadoes had goalkeeper George Michael to thank after he forced off a save from Dayo Ojo’s rocket from 25yards to keep the score at 1-1. Tornadoes were then punished for their sloppy defending in the 38th minute and gifted Tolu Ojo his second goal in the Ogunjobi Gold Cup.

The attacking midfielder quickly made the most of the error to shoot into the net Remo Stars second goal.