Remo Stars donate wheelchair, cash to fan

It’s a day not to forget in a hurry for Ilorin based die-hard fan of Remo Stars, Inuoluwa Heritage, after he was given a new wheelchair and cash by management of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) team.

Heritage, a person living with disabilities is a passionate follower of the domestic league and travelled to Ikenne to support the Sky Blues Stars.

Presenting the gift to Inuoluwa at half time of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup semi-final game between Tornadoes and Remo Stars, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sky Blues Stars Ogungbefun Lukmon said it was a way to reward his passion.

“The gesture is just to show our appreciation to him (Inuolawa) who has been a supporter Remo Stars. I also learnt that he is based in Ilorin, so the wheelchair will help ease his movement

“I wouldn’t want to disclose the value of the cash that was given to him, the token is just to take care of his accommodation and feeding here in Ikenne.”

A delightful Inuoluwa thanked the club President, Kunle Soname for his kind gesture as prayed that in the near future, the club will win the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and make its debut in the CAF Champions League.

“I want to say a big thank you to Soname and everyone in Remo Stars. When the President(Soname) saw me supporting the Sky Blues Stars in one of the matches at the Ogunjobi Gold Cup, I sent someone to call me and after meeting with him, he told me he liked my passion for football and he has a gift for me.

“I never expected that it would a wheelchair to help ease my movement and cash to pay for my accommodation as I came from Ilorin to support Remo Stars.”

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues Stars come from behind to beat Tornadoes 2-1 to advance to the finals of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup.

