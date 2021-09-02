Remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium, a big scam – Oyo APC

Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday described the Lekan Salami Sport Complex, Adamasingba, remodelled by Gov Seyi Makinde as an alleged scam.

The state Acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, who stated this while speaking with journalists in Ibadan lamented the alleged shoddy work done on the stadium.

Dr Olatunde declared that it was the Wednesday rain that exposed the weakness of the project, saying why will the pitch be flooded and the roof of the stadium complex be leaking.

“Its a scam. I have search the internet to see many other world stadiums and I realised we have been scammed big time in Oyo State. How can you say you refurbished a stadium for that kind of bogus amount of N5.3 billion”, he said.

Dr Olatunde added, ” in the whole world, with the amount of money spent on the stadium, I have not seen any stadium that will be flooded and the roof will be leaking on the day of inauguration. That tells us its a scam”.

“That is going to be the first project this government will say they are taken from the scratch to the end and now see that it is all fraud. The rain has done us a favour by exposing the scam and the fraud”.