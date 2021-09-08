Remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium, a blessing or curse?

The former dilapidated Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan was recently renovated by Oyo state government is generating debate among stakeholders in the state. By BAYO AGBOOLA reports.

To most people in Oyo state especially admirers of Governor Seyi Makinde, the remodelling of Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan by his administration stands as one of the best things ever to happen to the state in the area of sports, among others, while for others the remodeling could best be placed as one of the misplacement of priorities embarked upon by the administration since coming into power on May 29, 2019.

Going by the words of the project manager, Engineer Femi James, while conducting journalists round the stadium, he said the project costs about N5.3billion with only the only the football field/other pitch within it ready for commissioning as at Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

“This project costs about N5.3billon and we just commissioned the first phase on September 1. After the commissioning, other areas like the swimming pool, training pitch, multipurpose court would be commissioned in December. So, by December 2021, everything would be ready for use.

Commendation

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the state, Hon Akinwale Akinwole who is also the chairman, Ogbomoso United Football Club said the remodelling of the complex by Governor Makinde is one of the monumental achievements that would enhance talents discovery and development. “Apart from generating revenue for the state, the complex would also create an avenue for skilful players, athletes and others in sports to showcase their talents.”

The PDP chieftain stressed that upgrading of stadiums in Oyo, Ogbomoso, Ibadan, Saki and other towns are pointer to the facts that Governor Makinde is determined to revive, promote and engaged youths through sports development.

The special adviser to Makinde on culture and tourism, Hon Ademola Ige, in a statement said the stadium would be a top revenue-generating source for the state government as well as providing employment opportunities for the people of the state. “This is part of the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde to make Oyo state a tourist destination. So, this sports tourism project is one of the other areas of tourism locations in eco-tourism, natural tourism and food tourism that are well noted around the world. This stadium is situated within the heart of the capital of the state and can be easily located.”

PDP proud of Makinde

Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oyo state chapter, on its part stated that the newly remodelled stadium is a clear testament that Governor Makinde is the engineer of modern Oyo state as the stadium is now at per with standard of global football pitch. It said the Makinde-led government has put state on the global map in the sporting world.

In a statement by its state publicity secretary, Engr Akeem Olatunji, the party said, “Just like the famous Cocoa House in Dugbe which was built by late Chief Obafemi Awolowo with proceeds from sales of cocoa and has remained one of the best legacies of the sage in the entire South-west region, Makinde has also given not only Oyo state but the entire south-west a legacy that would last for many generations to come.

“No administration in Oyo state after the 10,000 capacity Lekan Salami Stadium was built in 1976 has deemed it fit to restore its lost glory as one of the best stadia in Nigeria after its dilapidation until the present administration under Governor Seyi Makinde thought it wise in its giant stride to return Oyo’s pacesetter glory.

“To say that Governor Seyi Makinde in his administrative acumen and great manager of scarce resources is our starboy in PDP as well as our pride is saying the least and the obvious truth because the governor’s personality and administrative skills have endeared our great party to the masses such as evident in our ongoing membership registration drive.

“The popular Lekan Salami Stadium otherwise called Adamasingba Stadium which is the official stadium of Shooting Stars football Club now 3SC FC during its glorious days provided unspeakable motivation for different athletes making use of the sporting facility to dominate both national, international and continental sporting events. The potential of the sporting complex has however not been optimally utilised due to rot and decay making most of its facilities moribund as a result of what many believe is a lack of maintenance culture by successive governments until the emergence of the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration in 2019.”

The party’s national vice-chairman South-west, Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja, lauded Makinde saying, “Adamasingba stadium wouldd not only improve sport but as well improve the economy of Oyo state and this would give our dear state a boost at national and international spheres.”

Ex-footballer lauds move

Former footballer international Felix Owolabi minced no words in saying the gesture would no doubt enhance the growth and development of sports in the state and Nigeria in general. Owolabi stressed that with the world-standard look of the remodelled stadium, there would be increase in the promotion of sports not only football as more talents would be discovered which would in turn enhance the sports generally in Nigeria.

He stressed that the stadium is a worthwhile project considering the importance to the growth of sports in Nigeria at this particular time as many more sporting activities, particularly football matches would be coming into Ibadan.

APC smells scam

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on its part minced no words in condemning the remodelling of the complex, by Governor Makinde at a whopping sum of N5.3billion saying it smelled more of an alleged scam.

According to the acting publicity secretary of the party, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, the remodelling is nothing but shoddy works with the newly renovated football pitch turning water-logged on the day of its commissioning which the party said hindered the first 15 minutes of football in the international friendly match between the Shooting Star Sports Club and NK Tabor.

The party stressed that the downpour of the day of commissioning rain exposed the weakness of the project with the pitch becoming flooded and the roof of the complex leaking.

“Its a scam. I have searched the internet to see many other world stadiums and I realised we have been scammed big time in Oyo state.

“How can you say you refurbished a stadium for that kind of bogus amount of money? In the whole world, I have not seen any stadium that would be flooded and the roof will be leaking on the day of inauguration. That tells us its a scam.That is going to be the first project this government would say they are taking from the scratch to the end and now see that it is all fraud. The rain has done us a favour by exposing the scam and the fraud.”

SPN wants close monitoring of usage

The Socialist Party of Nigeria, (SPN) Oyo state chapter welcomes the renovation of the stadium, but quickly demanded for what it called a democratic control and management of the remodeled stadium for the overall benefit of the state and not the profit interest of the few pro-capitalist politicians and their acolytes. It called for the extension of similar renovation through public work programme to cover huge number of schools and hospitals currently in dilapidated condition across the state.

“The Private Public Partnership, PPP/contract system arrangement employed for the said renovation of the stadium is fraudulent as it encourages the concentration of public fund in the pockets of the pro-capitalist politicians who often masquerade as contractors while the entire standard of the project is compromised. This explains why it is not surprising that the supposed flood proof football pitch of the newly remodeled stadium had shown to be of poor quality having been flooded and lodged with a pool of water following a brief downpour during the novelty football match organised to commission the stadium.

It is in a bid to forestall the situation whereby the remodeled stadium is being run for the profit interest of the pro-capitalist politicians and their acolytes in business that we of the SPN caution against the likelihood of handing it over either to a consultant or a private firm for its management and control.”

Going by his words before and during the commissioning on September 1 in Ibadan, Governor Makinde leaves no one in doubt that he is committed to the infrastructural development of the state and ready to do his best.

