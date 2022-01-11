Remove my name, coy from N7.1bn fresh charge, ex-Abia governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, tells court

Former Abia state governor and Senate Chief Whip, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remove restrictions placed on his company’s N7.1bn bank account.

Kalu, a senator representing Abia North is also seeking an order of court striking out his name and that of his company, Slok Nigeria Limited from the N7.1billion fresh charge filed against him by EFCC.

The lawmaker made the plea on Tuesday in Abuja through his lawyer, Ikoro N. Ikoro who brought an application for the two reliefs predicated on the judgment of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court.

The verdict delivered on September 29, 2021, bared the federal government from retrying the former governor.

In his submission, Kalu told court that having been freed, it behooves on him to apply to the court to formally strike out his name and Slok from the charge sheet.

However, the scheduled re-arraignment of the former Commissioner of Finance in Abia state, Jones Udeogu, whom the court had ordered his retrial as well as hearing of all pending applications could not go on.

Slok’s counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN and Kalu’s lawyer had informed the court that the EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Jacob, SAN, served his response to their application which they served on him since October 2021, on Monday January 10, 2022.

Though, Ikoro and Uche in who expressed dismay over the way the EFCC lawyer decided to wait to serve his counter affidavit on Monday night said they needed time to reply.

In his ruling, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, adjourned with the consensus of parties to March 10, for hearing of Kalu and Slok’s applications as well as EFCC’s motion on notice seeking transfer of the matter to Lagos.