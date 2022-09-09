Renaming of UNN after Queen Elizabeth II:?How Nigerians reacted

Nigerians on social media have blasted the former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, for suggesting that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Adamu had taken to Twitter to make the suggestion following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday evening.

Adamu wrote: “Immortalising Queen Elizabeth by renaming the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in her honour would’ve been an easier deal if I were communicating with our grandparents. Fortunately, they knew her worth.

“Age is a grace, & 7 decades on the Throne can only be the work of God and Grace.

“If I’m the President of Nigeria today, I’ll declare three days of National Mourning for the death of The Queen Elizabeth II of England.

“Those of you that went to UNN, Nsukka, get ready to redo your CVs. Hopefully, your former school will be renamed to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria. I congratulate you on this remarkable progress.”

Poshkids.thriftstore wrote: “Always misbehaving. You can change your own name to Queen Elizabeth to immortalize her nah…abi how”

Jenny_presy wrote: “It’s the fact that he thinks he owns Nigeria for me…the nerve”

omololad____ wrote: “This one will just type nonsense every 5business days”

imightbeusman wrote: “God please now… What’s all these now???? Why would someone ever think of renaming anything after a “colonizer” What’s wrong with our people now. This is someone that doesn’t even want you to live a free life and you’re still thinking of celebrating her.”

_deagram wrote: “This man just decided not to make sense with whatever he said up there. Ex presidential aspirant indeed.”

iamshadk101 wrote: “Abeg shift, how many of our former great leaders them done immortalise for England.”

