Renewed Army, Shi’ites clash leaves 3 dead

Zuba, a suburb of Abuja, the nation’s capital city, was at the weekend

thrown into chaos, as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria,

otherwise known as Shi’ites, clashed with the military, with three

members of the group killed in the process.

The soldiers, according to report, were attacked by the group while

escorting ammunitions and missiles from Abuja to Army Central

Ammunition Depot in Kaduna.

A similar clash of the two groups, had occurred in 2015 in Zaria,

Kaduna state, with over 300 Shi’ites killed by the soldiers.

Consequent upon this, the IMN, whose leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, was

arrested alongside his wife, Zeenat and several others, remains in

‘protective custody.’

El-Zakzakky was charged for murder about two years after his

detention, and was at different times granted bail by courts,

including the ECOWAS Court.

But the federal government has consistently explained that it would

not be possible to release the group’s leader because of the fear that

he could be attacked and killed if given bail.

According to the government, El-Zakzakky is in the protective custody

of the State Security Service where several individuals and groups,

including the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs among others are

held.

However, dissatisfied with government’s decision to honour court’s

ruling granting bail to their leader, the Shi’ites engaged in series

of protests, condemning government’s action.

Such rallies, which had always turned violence, were held in Abuja,

Kaduna and some other strongholds of the group, particularly in the

North.

Although government had always banned such rallies, the group however

insisted that it was going to embark on its 2018 annual ‘Arbaeen

symbolic trek’, a three-day mass movement expected to begin

yesterday(Sunday).

And in an ensuing commotion, three members of the group were killed by

the soldiers, while two soldiers sustained injuries.

Confirming the development in a statement, Commander, Army

Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, Major General James Myam, said troops of

the Garrison were attacked at

about 3 p.m. at Zuba bridge by the sect as they escorted ammunitions

and missiles from Abuja to Army Central Ammunition Depot, in Kaduna

state.

He said: “The sects, who were supposedly in a procession, established

an illegal road block denying motorists free passage. When the troops’

convoy attempted to clear the road block, they met stiff opposition

from the sect.

“Members of the sect used various objects to barricade the road and

also pelted the troops with stones and other dangerous items. They

smashed both military and civilian vehicles’ windscreens and windows.

“They also attempted to overrun the escorts to cart away the

ammunition and missiles the troops were escorting. This led to the

troops opening fire to extricate themselves.

“Consequently, troops of 102 Guards Battalion in whose area of

responsibility the incident occurred rushed to the convoy’s rescue,”

Myam said.

The army chief, however, said normalcy had been restored in the area

and advised members of the public, especially those plying the

Abuja-Zuba road, to go about their normal activities.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.