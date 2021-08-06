Renewed Plateau killings against Islam – JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Plateau state chapter, has expressed concern over renewed violence in some local government areas of the state.

According to the organisation, the violence is abominable and against Islam.

Its chairman, Emir of Wase, Muhammad Sabo Haruna, said in a press statement issued by the publicity secretary, Friday in Jos, that the destruction of lives and property was worrisome.

“These are truly worrisome developments which pose serious threats to the efforts of the state government to solidify the gains made through its peace-building activities which have so far delivered impressive results.

“The JNI views the bloody crises in Bassa and Riyom LGs as an abominable desecration of lives which is against the teaching of Islam,” the statement read in part.

It appealed to all concerned to sheathe their sword and embrace the path of peace and reconciliation “which can only be achieved by embracing dialogue anchored on truth and sincerity.”

“It is imperative to look deeply into the underlying cause (s) of these conflicts. We believe this, though seemingly a Herculean task, has the best chance of providing an opportunity for a thorough look at the multifaceted nature of the conflicts in Bassa and Riyom local government areas, with the sparks in some

parts of Jos South local government area.”

It urged security agencies to intensify efforts to fish out the perpetrators of violence, their sponsors and collaborators and ensure that they were made to face the full wrath of the law.