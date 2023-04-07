Renovation of NEMA headquarters for completion in April – FG

The federal government has said that contractors handling the remodeling of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) headquarters in Abuja, H&M Nig Ltd Kano (Lot 2), with approval No: FCDA/P&S/DC/BP/GP/139, have said that the project will be completed within two weeks.

Addressing journalists Thursday in Abuja during an inspection tour of the level of work, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated that the project would have since been completed, but that the contractors were not mobilised on time, which led to their decision to stop.

She said: “So far so good, the work is nearing completion. From what the engineers told me, the work is about 92% completed. We hope that in two weeks, as the engineers assured, this place will be completed and we will be able to function very well. I am very impressed with the level of work. We started in 2019, but then the contractors were not mobilised and they stopped for some time before the coming of the present NEMA DG.

“I must say I commend his zeal and diligence to ensure this work continues. We have given all necessary support to ensure we are where we are today. It is very important that NEMA has a befitting office where the staff will have a conducive atmosphere to discharge their primary responsibility of providing immediate response to emergencies. The main purpose today is just to inspect the site,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

