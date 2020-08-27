Reopen universities, CONUA tells FG

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA), has expressed the readiness of its members to resume, calling on government to reopen universities in Nigeria.

A statement by the national coordinator, CONUA, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, made available to news men in Osogbo, Osun state, also warned against attack or harassment of its members in some universities.

The statement said the National Executive Council of CONUA met in Abuja on Friday, August 21, 2020 and condemned the intimidation and harassment of some of its members by some university administrations and some other unions within the university.

The union said freedom of association as entrenched in the Nigerian constitution, allows every academic the freedom to join any union they believe will best serve their interest.

It therefore warned that adequate measures and legal steps be taken against anyone found intimidating or employing any other odious means to threaten its members.

While saluting those university administrations which held meetings to promote academic staff members during the COVID-19 lockdown, the union condemned in strong terms those administrations who failed to organise such exercises.

The meeting called on government to reopen universities as soon as possible as CONUA members are ready to resume work.

It advised that everything necessary in terms of COVID-19 protocols must be put in place before reopening the universities in order to prevent students and staff from contracting the disease.

Related

No tags for this post.