Rep explains motive behind Pankshin federal varsity bill







A member of the House of Representatives, and Chairman of the Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi has disclosed that his desire to ensure sound education for Nigerians motivated him into sponsoring the Federal University of Education Pankshin Establishment Bill.



The bill, which was passed at the third reading stage by the House of Representatives last Thursday, if signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari will see the upgrading of the Federal College of Education Pankshin, Plateau state to status of a university.



According to Gagdi, “the institution is expected to provide and promote sound basic education training as a foundation for the development of Nigeria, taking into account indigenous culture and the need to enhance national unity; provide higher education and foster a systematic advancement of the science and art of teacher education” among other objectives.



He said if established, the university will also provide instruction in such branches of teacher education as it may deem necessary, to make provision for research advancement and dissemination of knowledge in such manner as it may determine.



The lawmaker described the passage of the Bill by the House as a boost to the ongoing efforts toward development of education in Nigeria.



“Objectives of the University as stipulated in the Bill include: “to encourage the advancement of learning and to hold out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction; develop and offer academic programmes leading to the award of certificates, first degrees, post-graduate, diploma and higher degrees with emphasis on planning, developmental and adaptive skills in education, technology, applied science, agriculture, commerce, arts, social science, humanities, management and allied professional disciplines.



It also “to produce socially mature experts in education with capabilities not to only understand educational needs of Nigeria as a nation, but also to exploit existing educational infrastructure and improve on it to develop new ones.”

